‘Pac-Man Live Studio’ will soon be playable on Twitch

Pac-Man turned 40 over the weekend, and to celebrate, Bandai Namco has teamed up with Amazon’s streaming platform, Twitch, to announce a new game: Pac-Man Live Studio.

The game will be released exclusively on Twitch, sometime in June. A firm release date has not been announced. Pac-Man Live Studio will be a free game that anyone can play by tuning in to its live Twitch channel. It will not require any downloads and works right on players’ PC or Mac web browsers, however, that means it cannot be played on Twitch mobile, tablet, or console apps. The game will feature four modes: Classic, Endless, Maze Creator and Select.

Classic Mode will feature the iconic mazes featured in the original Pac-Man game, with its classic gameplay mechanics. Endless Mode will enable simultaneous play among four players, each being given one life per level. But if just one of the four players makes it through the end of the maze, everyone progresses to the next level.

Advertisement

Maze Creator will equip players with tools to create their own mazes. Players will then be able to publish and share mazes with their friends and followers, or anyone in the community. Every public maze will also feature on a global leaderboard where players can look for the most popular creations.

Finally, Select Mode will pit up to four players against any community-generated maze created in the Maze Creator Mode. Players will have to work together to hit the max score in the level.