“Pacifist” ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ player reaches max level with zero kills

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has managed to reach the maximum level in the game without killing a single other player.

The player in question is YouTuber ThatFriendlyGuy who, true to his name, has embarked on a surprisingly pacifist approach to the game. ThatFriendlyGuy has achieved a somewhat unusual Call of Duty challenge, and has reached the game’s max level of 55 with zero kills to his record.

That might initially sound impossible, but in his video explaining how he approached this challenge, the YouTuber explained that he has reached level 55 with a win/loss ratio of 1.4 with a win/loss ratio of 1.4 and having died 2678 times.

Advertisement

ThatFriendlyGuy, a self-described “Escape from Tarkov Pacifist” tailored his loadout to be as non-lethal as possible, equipping himself with an Inflatable Decoy, a Riot Shield and a Decoy Grenade – which he describes as a “game changer” when it comes to farming XP.

That non-lethal loadout was further enhanced by his choice of perks, which he chose in order to remain as agile as possible, allowing him to escape from, rather than kill enemy players. The YouTuber’s chosen perks are Double Time, Cold Blooded, Overclock and Extra Tactical.

He was able to rank up by playing objective-focused games, such as hardpoint. Through using his non-lethal loadout and staying agile through his choice of perks, he was able to avoid danger for long enough to win games and hit the game’s max level.

In other Call of Duty news, Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode is proving an easier way of unlocking guns in Modern Warfare 2. Prior to the release of Warzone 2.0 on November 16, players would unlock guns by reaching the relevant player rank, or by levelling up other weapons. Now however, they can extract Contraband weapons during DMZ matches – which will then unlock that gun in both future DMZ games and in Modern Warfare 2.