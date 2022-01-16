‘Pandemic: The Board Game’ delisted from Steam and other versions to follow

Pandemic: The Board Game has been delisted from Steam, with other stores to follow, according to developer and publisher Asmodee Digital.

As noted by PC Gamer, Pandemic is no longer purchasable on Steam, with a note stating that: “At the request of the publisher, Pandemic: The Board Game is no longer available for sale on Steam”. It can still be played if already purchased, however.

As of writing, no official statement has been made, but this Reddit post notes that someone who attempted to redownload it on their phone but couldn’t and got an automated reply from Asmodee support, it read:

“First of all, we want to thank you and all the Pandemic players for your loyalty and support over time. Unfortunately, we are taking the Pandemic app off the stores. We have worked hard over four years on Pandemic, and withdrawing it from the stores has not been an easy choice. This decision was made with a heavy heart for a multitude of reasons that we cannot disclose.

“For now,” the email continues, “only PC, App Store & Google Play have been removed. The Microsoft version will follow January 31 2022, and then the Nintendo Switch by the end of July 2022.

“Regarding the game, as long as it has been purchased and downloaded prior to removal from the store, then you will continue to have access to the game. If you do uninstall the game, you will need to access your library to locate and install the game again. We appreciate your continued support all this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

Pandemic: The Board Game is also not mentioned anywhere in the games list on Asmodee’s website, presumably in conjunction with the delisting of the game. As of publication, the game is still available to play online at Board Game Arena.

In other news, an animatronic T. Rex animation has been created in Dreams, and it looks to be part of a larger Jurassic Park game being made in the creation tool.