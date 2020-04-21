Paradox Interactive announces ‘Age Of Wonders: Planetfall’ expansion

Paradox Interactive has unveiled Invasions, the second expansion for its 2019 turn-based 4X game, Age Of Wonders: Planetfall.

The new DLC introduces the Shakarn, a new playable race of “ruthless lizardmen” who employ “holographic disguises to mimic and confuse foes”. Invasions also adds an NPC race called the Therians, a rogue militia of warriors who have “accelerated evolution by fusing their DNA with that of animals”.

Other new features include Voidbringer Invasions, a late-game twist where players will face soldiers of “trans-dimensional warfare”, and 20 unique world events, ranging from pirate uprisings to superstorms.

Check out the announcement video for Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Invasions below.

Invasions is the second of three expansions for Age Of Wonders: Planetfall, following Revelations which launched on November 19 last year. The third as-yet-untitled DLC is scheduled for release in Fall 2020.

Invasions is due out May 26 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The expansion will be included in the Age Of Wonders: Planetfall season pass, along with Revelations as well as the third DLC when it is released.

Earlier this week, indie studio Mohawk Games announced Old World, a new turn-based 4X strategy game set in the classical age. The game tasks players with taking on the role of a king or queen of an empire, to raise them from humble beginnings into one of the greatest dynasties of its age.

In other gaming news, Behaviour Interactive released a mobile version of its hit survival horror game Dead By Daylight on Friday (April 17). The port is available worldwide on both iOS and Android.