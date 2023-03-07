Paradox to unveil ‘Sims’ rival ‘Life By You’ this month

Paradox Interactive has unveiled Life By You, a Sims-style game that is being developed by EA‘s former studio head of The Sims, Rod Humble.

Life By You was teased during the Paradox Announcement Show yesterday (March 6), but a full reveal for the game will not take place until a dedicated livestream on March 20.

While platforms for Life By You are yet to be confirmed, the game is in development at Paradox Tectonic, which is led by Rod Humble as general manager. Humble will be appearing at Paradox’s next event to unveil Life By You, and is a big name in The Sims community – during his time at EA, he served as head of The Sims label and was the studio head for The Sims 2 and 3.

Before Life By You had a title, Humble spoke to PCGamesN about the project in 2020. During the interview, Humble revealed that Paradox Tectonic is trying to create a “very, very deep game” that will reward players for digging into its mechanics.

“In fact, [it may be] the deepest game I’ve ever worked on,” shared Humble. “I really wanted to add a large amount of gameplay to the subject and the genre I’m approaching. I think it’s due. My hope is that people will play with the mechanics, and the further they dig, they’ll uncover more mechanics – like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe I can do that!’ and that there’s a little mechanic to support it, you know?”

Life By You isn’t the only sim game that Paradox has in the works. During yesterday’s showcase, the company also revealed that Cities: Skylines 2 is in development and should launch this year.

Though an exact release date is yet to be announced, the game will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S.