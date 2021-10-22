Games from ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ coming to Game Pass and PlayStation Now

Some of the individual games from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available via Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now.

Rockstar Games announced today (October 22, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of GTA 3) that GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will release on November 11 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via the Rockstar Games Launcher), which includes GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas as a package price for £54.99 ($59.99).

While that suggests there’s no option for fans to buy the games individually, select individual games will however be available to play, with the definitive edition of San Andreas launching on Game Pass on November 11, while the definitive edition of GTA 3 comes to PS Now on December 7, the same date as when the physical editions of the trilogy are released.

There’s no information on whether the definitive edition of Vice City will also be made available on another service, but the Switch version of the trilogy is set to support unique features such as gyro aiming and touchscreen controls for the menu.

Meanwhile, the PC version includes support for NVIDIA DLSS and additional new Accomplishments via the Rockstar Games Social Club. All versions will benefit from modern GTA 5-style controls and targeting, as well as achievements, and more.

Fans who purchase Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from the Rockstar Store via the web or Rockstar Games Launcher by January 5, 2022 can also receive $10 off a product priced at $15 or more (exchange rates apply), with the discount expiring January 16, 2022.

Elsewhere, GTA Online‘s Halloween event has begun, adding scary slashers and ghost cars.