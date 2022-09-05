‘Path Of Exile’ addresses community frustration by outlining planned changes

Path Of Exile developer Grinding Gear Games has shared a list of planned updates for the game, addressing a slew of issues that have been heavily criticised by its community.

Following the launch of Path Of Exile‘s Lake Of Kalandra update, Grinding Gear Games has published a lengthy blog post titled ‘What We’re Working On’ (via PCGamesN).

In the article, the studio says that it has been “processing feedback from the first two days of the league, and have a number of balance and content adjustments we plan to make to address much of this feedback.”

As it stands, the game currently holds a recent review rating of ‘Mostly Negative’ on Steam, with some reviews alleging the game is in “the worst state it’s even been in” thanks to the latest update.

Grinding Gear Games has addressed this criticism by identifying several key areas of improvement. Speaking on a scarcity of general item drops, the studio plans to alter drop rates so that players are rewarded with more gear that’s relevant to their level.

For Path Of Exile‘s archnemesis system, the studio acknowledges “quite a large jump in difficulty from the campaign to early maps as the number of archnemesis mods on monsters rises abruptly,” which is causing monsters to be too difficult to kill. As a result, a future update will make the difficulty spike more gradual, and rare monsters will be made slightly easier to kill.

The game’s new Harvest currency, Lifeforce, is also going to become easier to gain at lower map tiers, after players complained that it’s too rare to find for how much of it is needed to craft.

Finally, Grinding Gear Games is “increasing the rewards from both league and non-league encounters” throughout Lake Of Kalandra, with a particular focus on higher difficulties and map levels.”

