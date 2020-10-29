‘Path Of Exile’ expansion delayed to make way for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Grinding Gear Games has announced that its upcoming patch 3.13 for Path Of Exile has been pushed back to 2021.

The developer explained the delay through a post on its official forum. The patch was originally scheduled to be released on December 11, just one day after Cyberpunk 2077’s launch, but has since been postponed to January to avoid a clash.

“Yesterday, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will now be released on December 10. We do not want to put our players in a position of having to choose between these two games, so we have decided to step out of the way and delay the release of Path of Exile 3.13 until January,” Grinding Gear Games said.

The company said that it still expects to complete the patch by “early/mid-December” and that the Grinding Gear team will begin working on the 3.14 expansion during the month of its delay. It also revealed that there will be at least one multi-week event during the holiday season, although details have not been set in stone yet.

According to the developer, the delay will not affect its development schedule, but will impact the studio’s release schedules over the course of 2021. More information will be shared when a firm release date for patch 3.13 is announced.

Path Of Exile is a free-to-play action role-playing game that debuted in 2013, and is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Mac. A sequel is currently in development, but has not received a release date. Its beta was also postponed earlier this year to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.