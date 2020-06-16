PAX Australia 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The organisers of PAX Australia have announced the cancellation of this year’s event over coronavirus concerns.

The expo is the largest gaming convention in Australia, and has been held since 2013. It was scheduled to take place this year from October 9 to 11 at the Melbourne Convention And Exhibition Centre.

Its organisers revealed the cancellation through the official PAX Australia twitter account. “It is with a heavy heart that today (June 16) we announce the postponement of PAX Australia 2020, due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 in Australia and globally,” they stated.

Advertisement

“We have been working hard with our partners and exhibitors to explore all viable options but with our desire to bring you the best PAX Aus ever,” the statement continued, adding that PAX Australia will return in 2021 instead.

The organisers also noted that despite the cancellation of PAX Australia 2020, they are currently working on “finding new and exciting ways to connect you and the PAX community with your favourite content and creators”.

Read the full statement below.

PAX Australia is the latest gaming convention to be affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Koelnmesse Singapore announced the postponement of the inaugural Gamescom Asia event in Singapore to 2021.

Back in April, organisers for PAX West, which is planned for September 4 to 7 in Seattle, Washington, said that they were “optimistic” that the event would move forward. No new announcement has been made since.

Advertisement

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced multiple gaming events to be cancelled or postponed. They include Paris Games Week, Tokyo Game Show and BlizzCon.