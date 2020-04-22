PAX West organisers “optimistic” about hosting the show later this year

PAX West is set to go on as planned, for now. Organiser PAX has released a statement announcing that it’s moving forward with plans for the gaming convention to be held over the US’ Labor Day weekend holiday from September 4 to 7 in Seattle, Washington.

The announcement was made via the event’s website, addressing concerns surrounding planning status, health guidelines, as well as badge and hotel registrations. “Our first priority is always your safety, and that extends to issues of public health,” PAX said in the statement.

“As the year progresses, we will continue to monitor the situation and work with health officials at all levels of government, and intend to follow all CDC and WHO guidelines as they are released. That said, actions already taken by our convention center and local government have left us optimistic, and we will continue working with them to make sure we take the correct steps throughout the summer.”

PAX also added that it would be “updating our website with more information on badges and hotel registration in the coming months”.

Thus far, PAX has carried out all of its 2020 events. PAX South was held in Texas in January and PAX East was held in Boston at the tail end of March, before lockdown measures were put in place. Apart from PAX West, upcoming PAX shows include PAX Aus to be held in Melbourne, Australia in October and PAX Unplugged to be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in November.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced multiple gaming events to be cancelled or postponed. E3 2020, which was set for June, was cancelled in March. Organisers then considered an online event, but that too has been abandoned. Similarly, Gamescon in Germany is in the midst of transitioning into a digital format.