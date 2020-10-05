‘Payday 3’ is still in the works, currently in design phase

Starbreeze has confirmed that it is still working on Payday 3, which was first announced back in 2016.

The developer revealed some details about the long-awaited sequel to 2013’s Payday 2 on the franchise’s official Twitter account, stating that the game is currently still in the “design phase”. However, Starbreeze added that development has moved from the Diesel game engine, which the first two instalments used, to Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

Little else is known about the game, including what potential platform it will be available on at launch. The tweet is the first update fans have received since October 2019, when the Starbreeze noted in a corporate report that the game is expected to be released sometime in 2022 to 2023.

ACCESS: PAYDAY TWITTER MAN

MEMBER COUNT: 100,000 REQUEST RECEIVED, ACCESSING CRIMENET… CONNECTING… ONLINE. TIME: 13:37 STATUS PAYDAY 3 ☑️CONFIRMED

☑️DESIGN PHASE

☑️RELEASE DATE TBA

☑️UNREAL ENGINE pic.twitter.com/fqnWYEaCSg — PAYDAY 2 💰 (@PAYDAYGame) October 3, 2020

The 2019 corporate report also noted that Starbreeze was undergoing “reconstruction”, and was being split into two new companies: Starbreeze Publishing and Starbreeze Studios. It’s currently unknown if the reorganisation of the company had affected work on Payday 3.

Back in 2017, Starbreeze had announced that production on Payday 3 had been “officially initiated and [was] at a full design stage”, according to PC Gamer. But the company also clarified that “this project will enjoy as much time as we deem needed. It will be done when it’s done”.

“This is our single most important brand today and the cornerstone of our business and we will treat it accordingly. Updates in the near future might be scares and far between,” the developer added. “You simply don’t rush Payday 3.”

In the meantime, Starbreeze has continued to update Payday 2, which is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The latest major patch arrived on August 13, and featured new cosmetics alongside general bug fixes.