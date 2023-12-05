‘Payday’ studio announces co-op ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ game

Payday developer Starbreeze Studios has announced a new co-op Dungeons & Dragons title.

Starbreeze will both develop and publish the game, with the title planned to launch in 2026. The game currently holds the codename of Project: Baxter and is being produced in Unreal Engine 5. According to a press release it will “carry the signature Starbreeze game cornerstones and co-operative multiplayer, lifetime commitment through a Games as a Service-model, community engagement and a larger than life experience.”

The CEO of Starbreeze Studios, Tobias Sjögren, stated in the press release that “it is hard to imagine a better pairing than Dungeons & Dragons and Starbreeze”. He went on to “thank Wizards Of The Coast for being such a great partner” and confirmed that “development of the game is in full swing, and we are excited to deliver an amazing Dungeons & Dragons action-adventure in 2026.”

According to Eugene Evans, SVP of digital strategy and licensing for Wizards Of The Coast and Hasbro, Dungeons & Dragons continues to “attract great partners as we execute our plan to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and development.” The choice to partner with Starbreeze is a “prime illustration of this strategy.”

“Given their impressive games and passion for Dungeons & Dragons, we are confident that they will create an experience that will delight fans worldwide,” Evans stated.

Baldur’s Gate 3, the last Dungeons & Dragons game to release, launched to critical acclaim. NME reviewed the title, with our writer calling the game a “must-play fantasy”, and writing that “the scope of Baldur’s Gate 3 should be impossible – but time and time again, it proves there’s no such thing.”

