A ‘Peaky Blinders’ prequel game is headed to PC and current-gen consoles

Publisher Curve Digital and developer FuturLab have announced Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, a puzzle adventure game based on the award-winning TV show.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a prequel to the show’s first season, and centres on protagonist Tommy Shelby and his family who “discover a plot to put their burgeoning criminal empire out of business”, according to IGN which revealed the game. Check out the announcement video below.

The game is a top-down puzzle adventure where players simultaneously control six members of the Shelby family, each with their own set of skills. Peaky Blinders: Mastermind also features a fluid timeline, which can be reworked and replayed, for players to adjust the actions of each character.

Game director James Marsden revealed that they drew inspiration for the game’s mechanics from the character of Tommy Shelby. “The player gets to feel like the smart and sophisticated leader that Tommy is, so we think becoming the mastermind will resonate with fans of the show and gamers alike,” he told IGN.

“We designed our game around that idea, allowing the player to plan actions backward and forward in time, choreographing an ensemble cast of characters to synchronise their actions during these crucial moments.”

Watch the gameplay trailer below.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this Summer. A fixed released date has not been announced, but players can add the game to their wishlists on Steam.

