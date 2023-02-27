‘Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom’ shares “mixed reality” trailer

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom has shared a “mixed reality” trailer ahead of the release of the immersive narrative VR game next month.

Set for release on March 9 for Meta Quest 2 and PICO 4, Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom is “a narrative VR game inspired by the epic gangster drama,” according to developer Maze Theory.

In a press release, Tim Jones, game director at Maze Theory said: “It’s hard to convey to those currently without a VR headset just how much the experience in a game like Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom differs from other action adventure games out there.”

“We wanted to create a trailer that brings that advantage to life, in much the same way that we set out to bring the world of the Shelbys to life,” he added. Check out the trailer below:

With an original story co-written by original Peaky Blinders series creator Steven Knight, The King’s Ransom is an “epic crime drama”.

“Explore the gritty streets of 1920s Birmingham and London, and immerse yourself in iconic locations from the show. Come face-to-face with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson), and interact with intriguing new characters as you uncover allegiances and confront your enemies,” reads a description.

Last year, it was announced that Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom would “honour” Helen McCrory who played matriarch Polly in the Peaky Blinders TV show until her death in 2021.

“We had some conversations with the producers at Maze Theory about what they wanted to do to honour Helen, and to really create a legacy of the character in Polly that she has created, which I thought was a really wonderful way of looking at it,” explained Ruth Gibson, who will now voice Polly in the game.

