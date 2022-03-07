‘Perfect Dark’ could be unveiled at E3 by Microsoft

The Perfect Dark reboot could finally be shown at Microsoft‘s E3 2022 event.

The news comes via Gamesbeat‘s Jeff Grubb on The Xbox Era podcast and originally spotted by VGC. A reliable source when it comes to rumours, Grubb believes that Perfect Dark “could come out in 2023”. However, he added that it “could easily come out in 2024” too. He points out that the game, as well as Avowed, “will have had close to five full years of development” at that point.

In recent times, much has been said about The Initiative‘s Perfect Dark reboot. Last September, it was announced that Crystal Dynamics was also working on the game. In an interview with Kinda Funny Games, Xbox Game Studios boss, Matt Booty, explained how Xbox “jumped at the chance” for a reboot.

Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has also discussed how he is keen to add some diversity to the company’s predominantly male first-party lineup via the game.

Besides suggesting footage of Perfect Dark may be shown at E3 2022, Grubb suggested other games that may be included. “[Microsoft] will definitely spend a lot of time on Starfield, they will probably spend a lot of time on Redfall, and Forza Motorsport 8“. He added that the company will also have to suggest what will come in 2023, which is supposedly where Perfect Dark will feature.

E3 will be a digital event again after its in-person showing was cancelled due to COVID-19 worries.

In other gaming news, Epic Games has halted sales in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.