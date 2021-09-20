‘Persona’ 25th anniversary celebration details revealed

Atlus has revealed several projects in the works to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Persona series.

In a new announcement shared via the Atlus Twitter account, the publisher confirmed some of the celebratory events fans can expect from this month onwards, after seven new project announcements back in July.

“This September, the Persona series will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and has also officially reached 15 million units worldwide,” Atlus said. “To thank you all, we’re preparing a year-long campaign from September 2021 to Fall 2022, as the ‘Persona 25th Anniversary Year,’ and we can’t wait for you to see everything we’ve got planned for the festivities!”

First up, Atlus confirmed that a new and improved Atlus storefront is coming this October in the form of ShopAtlus. The online store will be open to worldwide shipping and will kick off with a special product collection for the Persona 25th Anniversary Year, as well as new collections which will roll out every few weeks.

The Persona 25th Anniversary year has officially begun! Visit https://t.co/IeX5v4ynaq for the latest Western news on events, announcements, and more! #P25th — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) September 20, 2021

A collection of new Persona 25th anniversary desktop wallpapers are also currently available to download from the official Atlus website, while additional details will be revealed as the months come.

Earlier today, a new Japanese trailer from the official YouTube channel was published which revealed a few more bits of information including the fact that Atlus will be making all past Persona anime series available for streaming in Japan, along with the live stage adaptation of Persona 5 (thanks, GameRant).

Secondly, a special orchestral concert will take place on November 21 at Tokyo Opera City Hall and will consist of two live performances featuring tracks from the Persona series.

The anniversary celebration will be running until Fall 2022, so it looks like there’s plenty more to look forward to.

In other news, it looks like Sega and Atlus are preparing to announce a “new RPG” in two weeks.