‘Persona 3 Reload’ is now Atlus’ fastest-selling game

Developer Atlus has announced that Persona 3 Reload is the fastest-selling game in the history of the company.

Atlus West posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Persona 3 Reload has sold over a million copies in the first week of release, making it the fastest-selling game that the company has ever published.

The game was launched on February 2 across all platforms. The game was originally revealed by Xbox in June of last year, along with the reveal that the game would be launching on Xbox Game Pass at no additional price to existing subscribers.

As reported by Persona Central back in 2021, the Persona series had hit fifteen million sales by the end of Fiscal Year 2021, meaning that Persona 3 Reload has already sold roughly a fifteenth of what the entire series had sold in by the end of its 25th anniversary year.

NME reviewed Persona 3 Reload, with our reviewer calling the game a “must-play marvel”.

“As the sums of its parts, Reload is phenomenal as both a remake and a standalone game. Tatsumi Port Island looks gorgeous, and a stunning lighting system adds so much texture to the world. Likewise, small tweats like Theurgy, being able to run, and mini-dungeons called Monad Passages, make Tartarus more interesting than it was in 2006. However, more could have been done with the Dark Hour,” our reviewer wrote.

“Tartarus isn’t quite enough to match a length story – the dungeon feels increasingly dull in the game’s latter half, and there’s not quite enough iteration to keep things fresh past the 50 hour mark.”

