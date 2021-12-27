‘Persona 4 Arena Ultimax’ receives new RPG style mode

While English information for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax has little new to offer, the Japanese website for the Persona based fighting game has revealed a number of new additions.

The remastered version of the Persona fighting game which features characters from Persona 3 and Persona 4 has received an update on its Japanese website. The new update includes screenshots and information on a new RPG style mode called Golden Arena Mode (as spotted by Twinfinite).

The description of the new mode as translated by NME follows;

“Role play and have fun in Golden Arena Mode! If you win the battle, you will gain experience points and level up! Earn skill points and allocate them to learn new skills. Enjoy developing your favourite characters.

“By increasing your social links with support characters, they can learn new abilities. Deepen your bond and gain the advantage in battle!”

This description appears to show that the new mode will combine classic elements of Persona’s gameplay into the fighting title. The upcoming release includes an updated version of the PlayStation 3 game plus all of the DLC which was available.

Players can enjoy the story mode as well, as an episode featuring the Persona 4 antagonist comes alongside Golden Arena Mode. Also, the Velvet Room’s Margaret and Marie will be available as playable characters. There are also costume and support sets, and 33 tracks from Persona 3, 4 and Persona 4 Golden included.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax releases March 17, 2022 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

In other news, series producer Naoki Yoshida has announced that Final Fantasy XVI has had its development delayed by around six months due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Exactly how this will impact the game, as it still doesn’t have a release date, remains to be seen.