‘Persona 5’ is coming to PC and Xbox Game Pass this year

Atlus has announced that Persona 5 Royal is coming to PC and Xbox platforms this year, with Persona 3 and Persona 4 planned to launch at a later date.

As revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Persona 5 is set to launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 21. For all platforms, the game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

At the moment, only Persona 5 has been given an official launch date – however Atlus has shared that Persona 3 and Persona 4 Golden will be “coming soon”.

Advertisement

You can watch a trailer for the series’ Xbox and PC launch below:

As for what first-time Xbox and PC players can expect, Atlus has shared the following mysterious teaser on the series’ Xbox store page: “Forced to transfer to a high school in Tokyo, the protagonist has a strange dream. ‘You truly are a prisoner of fate. In the near future, ruin awaits you.’ With the goal of “rehabilitation” looming overhead, he must save others from distorted desires by donning the mask of a Phantom Thief.”

Meanwhile, Persona 4 tasks players with investigating a series of gruesome murders taking place in the town of Inaba, while Persona 3 follows a group of high school students looking into a phenomenon called the Dark Hour.

Besides Persona, tonight’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase has been filled with announcements on other games coming to Xbox and PC. That includes the reveal of sci-fi shooter High On Life, created by Rick And Morty‘s Justin Roiland, more information on Diablo 4, and an upcoming Minecraft real-time strategy game.

There have been several other gaming showcases broadcast this week – to catch up on anything you may have missed, visit our Summer Of Games 2022 roundup.