‘Phantom Abyss’ is now available in early access on Steam

Devolver Digital‘s Phantom Abyss is now available to download in early access on Steam.

Phantom Abyss was announced during Devolver Digital’s E3 2021 showcase alongside a plethora of other indie titles.

The game is a first-person dungeon crawler where the player must race through procedurally generated temple’s filled with deadly traps and, according to its Steam page, “is a massive asynchronous multiplayer game”.

If the player dies, they will never have a chance to attempt the same temple again.

You can watch the Phantom Abyss trailer below:

The player will be tasked with recovering keys from chests that will unlocker the deadlier sections of the temple filled with hidden relics. The more difficult a relic is to obtain, the greater the reward.

If the player collects as much treasure as they can, they’ll be rewarded with new abilities such as a double jump, glide jump, extended slide, damage protection, and more.

Further, Phantom Abyss will have unlockable whips that can be obtained from success and players will be able to choose from a collection before going on their next temple run.

Each whip carries a minor blessing as well as a curse that can “complicate their attempt at riches and glory”.

Devolver also announced a variety of other indie games, including Shadow Warrior 3, launching later this year on Xbox, PS4, and PC, as well as Terra Nil, a reverse city builder arriving soon.

Elsewhere, during the E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase (June 13), PlayDead alumni have revealed the third trailer for their new title, Somerville.