‘Phantom Liberty’ will be the only expansion for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

The recently-announced Phantom Liberty is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

While CD Projekt Red’s previous titles saw multiple expansions, such as the two that were released for The Witcher 3, it seems that this will be the last major outing for Cyberpunk 2077.

In a YouTube comment under the expansion’s reveal trailer (as spotted by XGP), the developer remarked: “Glad to hear we sparked your interest! As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.”

Phantom Liberty, which sees Keanu Reeves return to the role of Johnny Silverhand, was announced during the Night City Wire livestream on September 6th, and is heading to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Google Stadia in 2023. Notably, the expansion will not be coming to previous-generation consoles.

That’s not the only bad news for last-gen Cyberpunk fans either. CD Projekt Red has also decided to end development for new content on the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. In an update note, the developer confirmed that future updates will only be released on PC, Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, CD Projekt Red will continue to provide technical support for the last-gen versions of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 was notoriously buggy at launch, no more so than on last-generation hardware, which clearly struggled with the game. Since then, the developer has provided a number of patches and hotfixes, and believes that “Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is in a good place, and that now is the right time to shift our focus and start looking forward.”

“Following Patch 1.6 (the Edgerunners Update), we want to focus our attention and resources on the new-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 so we can further develop and upgrade the game on those consoles and PC,” reads the update. “That’s why, after patch 1.6 all further new content updates and improvements for Cyberpunk 2077 will be made exclusively for PC, Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.”

“In practice, that means after Patch 1.6 your game will continue to work on previous-gen consoles and we will continue to provide technical support to players — as we do with all our other games. However, new content updates and improvements will no longer be available for previous-gen consoles, including the upcoming expansion.”

The developer admitted that this was a difficult decision, however stressed that the expansion’s scope made a last-gen release “technologically challenging without compromising player experience,” perhaps indicating that CD Projekt Red is keen to avoid any more headline-grabbing performance issues for Cyberpunk 2077.

