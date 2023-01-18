Phil Spencer says developers are brave for releasing games in a “culture of criticism and cancellation”

Xbox head Phil Spencer has praised game developers who “bravely” release their games during a climate he describes as a “culture of criticism and cancellation.”

Spencer’s comments were delivered at the 12th annual New York Game Awards (via VGC), where he was receiving the Andrew Yoon Memorial Legend Award.

During his acceptance speech, Spencer said that everyone in attendance at the show and their “teams around the world” played a part in creating an “echo effect of joy” with gaming.

“Our creators, who bravely and intentionally release their visions to the world – particularly in the current culture of criticism and cancellation,” continued Spencer. “Our players, who bravely and intentionally carve out time for our games to invite, rest and rejuvenate their lives. And business leaders – we’re called upon to have the courage to protect and nurture this collective joy.”

Spencer also encouraged fellow business leaders in the industry to “turn away from dividing players and creators, and instead towards each other and amplify joy together.”

Spencer’s comments come as Microsoft faces increased scrutiny for its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Along with PlayStation rival Sony, both Google and Nvidia have claimed the acquisition could give the company an unfair advantage in the games industry.

Currently, Microsoft is “likely” to receive an EU antitrust warning over its proposed purchase, while the United States’ Federal Trade Commission has already announced that it intends to prevent the acquisition.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is still investigating the case, and recently delayed the publication of its findings by up to eight weeks due to the “scope and complexity” of its case.

In other gaming news, the European Parliament has voted to crack down on in-game purchases and gold farming, though recognises that games are “works of art with cultural value”.