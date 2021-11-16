Phil Spencer says Xbox Game Pass is “very, very sustainable right now”

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has talked about the current trajectory and state of Xbox Game Pass, saying the service is doing very well.

Spencer was interviewed by Axios as part of the 20th anniversary of the Xbox console launch, where he told journalist Stephen Totilo: “I know there’s a lot of people that like to write [that] we’re burning cash right now for some future pot of gold at the end. No. Game Pass is very, very sustainable right now as it sits. And it continues to grow.”

Back in October financial results for Microsoft showed that Game Pass didn’t grow as much as the company had liked, but the service was still seen to grow, and not decline. The last major number we officially heard in regards to the service was this January, where it sat at 18million subscribers.

Rumours have been floating since then that the service is somewhere between 25 and 30million, although this is not confirmed.

Spencer did also admit to Axios that the profits from Game Pass subscribers isn’t cut and dry, as some users are on the £1 a month promotional subscriptions. “I guess you don’t know how many subscribers or how much each subscriber is paying,” he said.

“Game Pass is doing very well from a business perspective and a creative and engagement perspective, so it continues to be, I think, a real differentiator for our platform and enabler for creators and players,” said Spencer, in more quotes shared by Totilo on Twitter.

“I love to see it growing,” Spencer added, “because I see what it does to the diversity of games that people play and the games that we can fund to go create. And I think that’s a very magical mix. But its growth is a part of Xbox.”

