Phil Spencer wants Xbox to invest in more “social, casual content”

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has talked about more of the acquisitions the console owner is looking to make in the future.

In an interview with Bloomberg (via VGC), Spencer talked about wanting to increase the company’s place within casual titles. “When I think about the kinds of genres that are usually associated with Xbox, yes, we have Roblox, we have Minecraft, we have FIFA and Fortnite, but we want to continue to invest in more social, casual content that’s out there, we have a lot of ambition.”

Spencer made a point of wanting to create different streams for Xbox, but also being able to support creators and developers throughout the industry whilst doing so. “Part of creating a studio is the idea that at some point I’ll be able to financially exit and realise the risks that I took and see the benefit of that.”

“It’s a two-sided economy of creators starting new teams, taking risks doing new things, seeing that to completion, and then those studios becoming part of something bigger,” Spencer added.

Back in October of this year Spencer also said that Xbox isn’t done buying studios, saying “there’s no quota [or] timeline where I have to go acquire studios by a certain time,” and that the criteria is more about finding “a studio where we have a good fit” and where both parties “feel we can both get better together”.

Xbox has been on a real hot streak of spending in recent years, buying Mojang, the developer of Minecraft, and Zenimax Media, the company behind all of Bethesda’s flagship titles.

