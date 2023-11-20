Pictures of Timothée Chalamet with Hideo Kojima sparks collaboration rumours

Pictures of actor Timothée Chalamet meeting game designer Hideo Kojima have sparked rumours of a collaboration.

Kojima is currently working on the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Death Stranding, with Norman Reedus returning as Sam Porter Bridges alongside Troy Baker as Higgs and Léa Seydoux as Fragile. Both Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna have also joined the cast, with Kojima admitting he would have had to “basically rewrite” the game if Fanning had not signed up for the project.

Now, a series of pictures of Kojima meeting Chalamet has sparked rumours the pair could be working together. The meeting seemingly took place over the weekend, with Chalamet visiting the Kojima Production Studio in Japan. While there, the actor posed for a series of photos.

Timothée signed on our sign board. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/1foVsQjhI3 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 19, 2023

“He’s dressed like he’s the next Protagonist in your next game”, wrote one user on X. “Another soul scanned into the Death Stranding 2 machine,” added another, while Reddit was full of the same excited speculation.

Earlier this year, Chvrches visited Kojima Productions Studio, with rumours about their involvement in Death Stranding 2 quickly spreading online. The Scottish trio were behind the title track to the original Death Stranding, with Bring Me The Horizon, The S.L.P., Major Lazer and Khalid also contributing songs to its companion album, ‘Timefall’.

“It would be nice if we could make something work,” Kojima said shortly afterwards. “I wanna do something different, something no one has done before. Having one song in the game is expected, right? So what if we had [Chvrches] make like 100 songs or something?”

Speaking to NME, Chvrches’ Martin Doherty said the band were “available” to work on the project. “There’s nothing formal yet. We’ve talked [and] we’ve hinted heavily at each other that we would both like to collaborate again.”

“We’re continuing to build a really special relationship with Hideo,” he continued. “And I think we get him and I think he gets us. If the call comes in to do more then of course, we’ll be there in a second.”

Death Stranding 2 doesn’t currently have a release date.

