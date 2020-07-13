PlatinumGames reassures fans that ‘Babylon’s Fall’ is still in development

PlatinumGames has reassured fans that Babylon’s Fall is still in development.

The game was originally announced in a PlayStation State Of Play stream back in December. Since then details have been scarce, but a development update has been released to reassure fans the title is continuing.

Babylon’s Fall is being developed by PlatinumGames, most notably known for titles such as NieR: Automata and the Bayonetta series. It is set to follow the developer’s known trend of crafting elaborate battle systems as showcased in its initial trailer shown last year.

However, little has been mentioned of the game since then, despite promises of an update coming during the summer. Today (July 13), the development team has provided insight into how the game is progressing.

“While we hoped to show more about the game this summer, we can share that development on Babylon’s Fall is continuing to progress well, with the team working safely from home,” the update reads.

“Square Enix and PlatinumGames are committed to delivering an exhilarating experience and we look forward to showcasing much more on Babylon’s Fall to you as soon as we can.”

You can read the full statement below:

In other Square Enix related news, the company stated that part two of the Final Fantasy VII Remake won’t have a big impact on development due to COVID-19, despite the team working from home.

Other companies have begun delivering details of their upcoming titles. Yesterday (July 12), Ubisoft presented gameplay and revealed release dates for numerous upcoming games including Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Viewers were also treated to a first-look at the recently announced Far Cry 6, which is scheduled to be a cross-gen title next year.

Players are expected to be shown gameplay reveals and new footage for upcoming games during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase next week (July 23). The event is set to feature the first gameplay footage for Halo Infinite and announce many new first-party titles.