Play ‘Stardew Valley’ for free with a Nintendo Switch game trial next week

For a few days later this month Nintendo Switch Online members can play Stardew Valley for free as part of the platform’s Game Trial service.

Available between June 13 and 16, players can give the farming simulator a go for free. When the trial ends, as with all other Nintendo Switch Online game trials, it’ll also be available to purchase for a discounted price should players wish.

Developer Eric Barone, AKA ConcernedApe, took inspiration from the likes of Minecraft, Animal Crossing, Terraria and Rune Factory during the game’s creation to combine crafting, quests and combat for the cocktail that is Stardew Valley.

Advertisement

Stardew Valley places you in the shoes of someone who has just inherited their grandparent’s old farm plot, along with some old tools and a couple of coins. The aim is to learn to live off the land and turn overgrown fields into a thriving working farm. You’ll face obstacles such as the Joja Corporation, and be set to task by the various other inhabitants of the Valley.

You can now also play multiplayer with up to three other friends to work together to share resources and maximise Stardew Valley’s potential, and with Nintendo’s Game Trial bringing it to you for free, there’s no better time to rope your friends in for some cozy fun.

Along with previous Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials, which included the likes of Monster Hunter Rise, Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Spelunky 2 amongst others, the Stardew Valley game trial is limited to certain regions.

If you’re outside of Europe, Japan or Australia, you unfortunately can’t access it at this time. To download the game for free simply ensure you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership and head to the Nintendo eShop. You can head straight to the Game Trials section or to the Stardew Valley page itself, although this option won’t be available until June 13, when the trial begins.

In other news, Sega have just announced a Sonic The Hedgehog Symphony tour, kicking off in Brazil this October.