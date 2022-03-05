Players warned of ‘Elden Ring’ Steam Cloud saving issue

Bandai Namco has released an Elden Ring support page to help players experiencing issues with saved data failing to be uploaded to the Steam Cloud.

Elden Ring supports Steam Cloud saving, which allows players to save their data online and continue from a different device if they wish. However, Bandai Namco has noticed some players having issues with their data not being saved correctly.

On the support page, it explains that players’ most recent save data may not be on the cloud, and that they can lose progress if they don’t restore it correctly.

When this happens Steam will detect that the most recent save data is local to the machine and doesn’t match that on the cloud. This causes a “Cloud Sync Conflict” to appear, listing the times of both the last cloud and local save states.

Players are warned to make sure they double-check which data is the most recent, using the times listed in the error message. Players should then select the most recent save and ensure that it is both saved to the cloud and downloaded to the local machine.

Bandai Namco also recommends that Elden Ring players back up their local save data somewhere else on their system. This will prevent progress loss if data is accidentally overwritten with an older version of the save file.

Elden Ring runes are now being sold on eBay. Players can buy runes and then collect them by travelling to the seller’s in-game world. However, those who take part in real-world money trades may have their account suspended or banned, according to FromSoftware’s terms of service.

