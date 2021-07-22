PlayStation 5 owners can grab six months of Apple TV+ for free

Sony has announced that any PlayStation 5 owners can get their hands on six months of Apple TV+ for free.

Starting from today (July 22), anyone in possession of the highly sought after PS5 console can start streaming any shows and films from the Apple service. This includes the hugely popular Ted Lasso series starring Jason Sudeikis as well as sci-fi drama Foundation with Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista.

To sign up and start watching for free, PS5 users must have an account for the PlayStation Network as well as an Apple ID. After the six months extended trial period, the plan will renew at $4.99 a month unless cancelled. So remember to set your calendar.

Starting this week, get 6 months of Apple TV+ free on PS5. Full details: https://t.co/NwqVP2js75 pic.twitter.com/4O3038H9jR — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 22, 2021

To redeem the offer, head to the Apple TV app found on the PS5 console’s search bar, or under the “All apps” section in the media home. Then download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions.

You then need to sign in with your Apple ID (or create one if not already existing) and then simply agree to the terms, and six months of Apple TV+ is yours to enjoy.

The offer is available to anyone with a PS5 until July 22nd, 2022.

Last month, Sony reportedly confirmed it will start speeding up the production of PS5 consoles in order to achieve high sales.

More recently, Insomniac Games and Mediatonic have teamed up to bring Ratchet and Clank to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.