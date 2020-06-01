The PlayStation 5 games reveal event, which was set to take place this Thursday, has been delayed indefinitely in light of the ongoing nationwide protests.

The company took to Twitter today to announce the postponement. “We do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard”, they wrote.

Read the statement in full below.

The event, titled The Future Of Gaming, was set to be just over an hour long and would have focused on the games headed to Sony’s next-gen console. The company had earlier revealed the system’s technical aspects during The Road To PS5, which was held in March.

A new date for the Future Of Gaming has not been announced. Watch a trailer for the event below.

Despite this delay, the PS5 is expected to launch later this year as planned. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO and President, Jim Ryan, recently confirmed that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has not affected the system’s launch plans and pricing.

In similar news, EA Sports has decided to delay its celebration event of the upcoming Madden NFL 21 game, standing in solidarity with the ongoing protests. “We stand with our African American / Black community of friends, players, colleagues and partners,” the comapny said on Twitter. “Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world.”

Other gaming companies including Bethesda, Naughty Dog, Twitch and Astro Gaming have also taken to social media to voice their support.