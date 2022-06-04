PlayStation 5 sales have reached 20million units worldwide

Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 has reached 20million units sold worldwide, confirming it is planning on ramping up production this year.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Sony revealed the news on June 3 saying the PS5 would’ve reached the milestone far earlier if it was not for the global shortage of console components following its launch in November 2020.

“We are thrilled to share that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has sold more than 20 million PlayStation 5 consoles globally,” said Veronica Rogers, senior vice president, head of global sales and business operations at Sony.

Advertisement

“Since PS5’s launch, our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver a truly next-gen gaming console that has won the world over and we want to take this time to thank the fans for their support.

“Your passion for the PlayStation brand is what drives us and what inspires us to innovate new technology, engineer the future of gaming, and continue creating the best place to play,” Rogers added.

The head of global sales and business operations also went on to address the PlayStation fans who have yet to get their hands on the current-gen console, confirming that the company is planning on producing more this year.

“To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one,” Rogers said.

In other news, sources close to the lead developer of Abandoned, Hasan Kahraman, have claimed that progress on the PlayStation 5 title has stalled, but Blue Box Games has said otherwise, saying: “It is in development.”