Sony PlayStation 5: Here’s everything included with the next-gen console

Two weeks from the launch of its next-gen console, the PlayStation 5, Sony has finally given fans a complete look at what will arrive in the box.

Unlike the Xbox Series X units that have been distributed to publications, which has been marked as a demo build, the PS5 console is the same model that will be available to consumers on launch day.

Inside the box, the contents have been revealed by numerous YouTubers such as Marques Brownlee and Jenna Ezarik. Consumers will find the console; a base; the DualSense wireless controller; AC power cord; a USB-C to USB-A cable for controller charging; a HDMI cable which is said to be the same make as the one bundled with the PS4 Pro; and all the printed materials.

The most noticeable design element is the sheer size of the PS5 system, which in numerous comparison shots, is shown to tower over both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as demonstrated by industry veteran Geoff Keighley. It is also substantially taller than previous PlayStation models, including the latest PS4 Pro. The PS5 stand – which appears relatively simple to attach to the console – has also been revealed.

Check out some of the unboxing videos below:

Also included with the system is a free copy of Astro’s Playroom, a game used to introduce players to the numerous features of the DualSense controller – such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The game is set within the PS5 console and is intended to take players through all of the unique elements it boasts. Previews have focused on a beach themed level, which revolves around the PS5’s cooling system.

With the haptic feedback, players are said to be able to feel different sensations as they walk through the world. In an Easy Allies hands-on video, the group described walking on different surfaces as a “distinct feeling”, adding that if “you walk on metal you get that sense, if you walk on wood you get a different sense”.

One segment of the level has players controlling the protagonist in a spring suit, introducing the use of adaptive triggers. Players are said to feel the tension of the springs, which Kinda Funny Games confirmed in their preview of the game, stating that the “adaptive triggers keep [them] from squeezing all the way”.

Check out the Astro’s Playroom and DualSense controller impressions below:

Other media impressions have also praised the DualSense controller. USgamer writer M.H. Williams wrote on Twitter that “it feels like the mid-point between the DualShock 4 and Xbox controller, but the haptics and adaptive triggers are mad impressive”. He later added: “I don’t know how many devs will actually use the adaptive triggers, but trust me, they’re the real damn deal.”

The PlayStation 5 launches on November 12 in select territories, before a global launch on November 19.