PlayStation acquires Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios

PlayStation has announced that Haven Studios will become part of the PlayStation Studios family.

Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios has previously announced that it is created a “persistent and evolving online” game for Sony. Now, PlayStation is officially making Haven Studios a first-party developer.

In a post on PlayStation.blog, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios said:

“Today, I’m delighted to announce that Haven Studios is officially joining PlayStation Studios! Jade Raymond brings a wealth of experience from her industry achievements and an infectious passion for creating games, and the leadership team at Haven is an equally impressive group of industry veterans who have collaborated on some of the biggest and most beloved games and franchises that many of us still enjoy today.”

Raymond also made a statement in the same post, adding that “today, the Haven team begins a new phase of our journey, as part of the PlayStation Studios family.”

“Working with Hermen, Connie Booth and the team at PlayStation over the past year has been a career highlight. SIE is a supportive partner that truly understands the creative process and what it takes to make a blockbuster AAA game.”

She continued, “They have empowered and encouraged us to bring our bold vision to life and make our dreams come true and we could not be more thrilled about this opportunity to strengthen our partnership.”

The announcement comes after a round of acquisitions by the major platform makers. PlayStation previously acquired Destiny 2 developer Bungie. Microsoft also announced it would be acquiring Activision Blizzard as a first-party studio.

In other news, a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order may be revealed on Star Wars day, according to an industry insider. The sequel is known to be in development but no details have been announced so far.