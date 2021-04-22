PlayStation and Firewalk Studios are working on a new AAA multiplayer IP

PlayStation and ProbablyMonsters have announced a publishing partnership and will work on a new AAA multiplayer IP at Firewalk Studios.

Firewalk Studios, part of ProbablyMonsters, was founded in 2018 by industry veterans who have each worked on franchises such as Destiny, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, and Halo.

READ MORE: Sony reveals new details for the PS5 VR controller



Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios at Sony Interactive Entertainment said: “ProbablyMonsters has created an extraordinary team at Firewalk Studios with remarkable industry talent, and their original multiplayer game will be an exciting addition to our portfolio.

Advertisement

“We’re committed to bringing a wide range of diverse gaming experiences to our platform, and we’re thrilled to partner with a visionary studio like Firewalk to bring their truly ambitious experience to life.”

A new PlayStation blog post shared after the announcement gave more details on the new partnership as well as who will be working on the AAA title.

Studio Head of Firewalk Studios, Tony Hsu said: “Today, we’re thrilled to announce a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment for our new, original multiplayer game. For our team, the opportunity to create new worlds and inspire more amazing moments for players around the world is the fire and ambition that keeps us going.”

Hsu confirmed the leadership roles at Firewalk Studios as well as those who will be leading the game’s development including Game Director Ryan Ellis, who previously worked as a Creative Director on Destiny, and Executive Producer Elena Siegman, who also worked on Destiny as well as Bioshock Infinite and Guitar Hero II.

Advertisement

No information has been revealed as to what the multiplayer game will be, but Hsu went on to say that the studio is already hard at work on development.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Sony is also working on multiple TV shows and films based on PlayStation games.