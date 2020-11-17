PlayStation boss believes prices hike for next-gen games is fair

PlayStation CEO, Jim Ryan, believes the increase to £70 for first-party games on the PS5 is fair.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Ryan was quizzed on various factors regarding the PS5, one notable highlight being the increase in prices to PlayStation’s first-party line-up.

“If you measure the hours of entertainment provided by a video game, such as Demon’s Souls compared to any other form of entertainment,” Ryan said. “I think that’s a very straightforward comparison to draw.”

When asked if upcoming games will cost £70, Ryan said that he is “not making any predictions about anything that might or might not happen in the future”, and that previous reports such as Bloomberg’s suggestion that the company were originally going to go higher are “categorically false.”

Other companies have also followed suit in raising its game prices, with 2K Games raising the prices of NBA 2K21. Other companies such as EA are still undecided on whether now is the right time to raise the prices of their titles.

The interview also led into further probing Ryan about various criticisms relating to the PS5. One major point was the PS5’s available storage, which clocks in at 665GB. Many have expressed concerns over lack of space, with games such as Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War taking up a fifth of the said storage.

Ryan says that the company is “not hearing” those complaints, but will watch what happens as “people unbox their PlayStations and start to start to use them.”

He was also pressed on the topic of PS4 and PS5 titles being cross-gen. Ryan believes “PS5 experiences or versions of these games are built from the ground up to take advantage of the PS5 feature set” and doesn’t “see what’s wrong with” offering a PS4 version of these titles.

When asked if the new God Of War will be a PS5 exclusive, Ryan replied: “Sorry. I’ve got nothing to say about that today.”

Back in September, Ryan previously stated that “no one should be disappointed” with cross-gen games and he is “quite pleased about the situation”.