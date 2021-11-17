PlayStation boss criticizes Activision Blizzard response to Kotick allegations according to reports

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has criticized Activision Blizzard’s response to a new report in the Wall Street Journal, it has been claimed.

According to Bloomberg, in an email obtained by the outlet, Ryan wrote “that he and his leadership were “disheartened and frankly stunned to read” that Activision “has not done enough to address a deep-seated culture of discrimination and harassment.”

The email went on to say: “We outreached to Activision immediately after the article was published to express our deep concern and to ask how they plan to address the claims made in the article,” he wrote. “We do not believe their statements of response properly address the situation.”

This follows the news that roughly 150 employees at Activision Blizzard staged an in-person walkout in response to the new report that alleges CEO Bobby Kotick has known of sexual misconduct claims since 2018.

On November 17, a group of Activision Blizzard shareholders also called for the resignation of Kotick in a letter to the company’s board of directors.

“In contrast to past company statements, CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of many incidents of sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender discrimination at Activision Blizzard, but failed either to ensure that the executives and managers responsible were terminated or to recognize and address the systematic nature of the company’s hostile workplace culture,” the shareholders wrote in a joint letter addressed to the company’s board of directors and shared with The Washington Post.

In response to these claims, Kotick issues a statement claiming that the reports in The Wall Street Journal paint “an inaccurate and misleading view of our company, of me personally, and my leadership”.

Elsewhere, a bug in Halo Infinite is causing PC players to lose aim assist when playing with a controller.