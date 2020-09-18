PlayStation CEO confirms more PS5 units will be available at launch than PS4

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan has revealed that the company will have more PS5 units on sale at launch than it did with the PS4 back in 2013.

Ryan confirmed the news during a recent interview with the Washington Post. Although the Sony exec did not divulge concrete figures, the report did note that the PS4 sold 2.1million units within its first two weeks back in 2013, with over a million of those being sold on the first day of its launch.

But Ryan also stated that the plans for the PS5 were “ far from clear” during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Just as the supply things was unclear, would there be any market? Would anyone be allowed to go outside? Would any shops be open? This has been a year like no other. But all of that just reinforced our resolve, and the path we determined at the start of the year was absolutely the right one.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan said that Sony had finalised the pricing for the PS5 standard and digital editions “quite early this year,” contrary to popular belief that Sony held out on announcing its pricing so it could match that of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Ryan also commented on the life expectancy of the now seven-year-old PS4, saying: “The PS4 community will continue to be incredibly important to us for three or four years. Many will transition to PS5, we hope if we do our job well, but tens of millions will still be engaged with the PS4.”

As such, a number of upcoming first-party PlayStation games, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West, will be released both on PS4 and PS5. Current-gen owners of those games will also receive free next-gen upgrades when they make the switch to the PS5.

The standard PS5 will retail for £449.99 (US $499.99) and will be available from November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The rest of the world is expected to receive the PS5 on November 19. The PS5 digital edition will also be available on the same dates for a retail price of £359.99 (US $399.99).