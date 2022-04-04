PlayStation CEO says “all the big names” will be on PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus is undergoing major changes soon, and the company’s CEO – Jim Ryan – has confirmed via a podcast that the library will “have all the big names present”.

While on the Official PlayStation Podcast, Ryan was asked about which games might come to the new version of the service, which rolls PlayStation Now and Plus into one larger three-tiered service offering 700+ games for people to play.

Ryan explained (thanks, VGC), that “I’m going to play a little hard to get on that one, but I can tell you for free that we have massive publisher participation in this program. We have all the big names present. We obviously have PlayStation Studios present.”

While the likes of Returnal and God of War are already confirmed, people shouldn’t see this new comment as a hint that brand new titles from PlayStation Studios may be coming on release date, as Ryan has previously said that this is “not a road that we’ve gone down in the past. And it’s not a road that we’re going to go down with this new service.”

On the podcast Ryan explained that “we have big publishers, we have small indie publishers. We have over 200 partners working with us to put their content into PlayStation Plus, so the lineup is going to be really strong.”

Ryan said on the PlayStation Network Services that “I think they are critical. I think they’re one of the key bits of glue that binds the PlayStation community together, and binds that community to us.”

He also acknowledged that nearer PlayStation Plus launch, the focus was more focused toward online multiplayer but that PlayStation has “evolved that service nicely” and “now PlayStation Plus means a whole lot of things to a different people.”

In other news, Ryan also confirmed that more acquisitions should be expected.