PlayStation developers will be required to create timed game trials for PS Plus Premium

Sony Interactive Entertainment has reportedly shared its plans with developers regarding timed game trials for its PlayStation Plus Premium service.

As reported by Game Developer, sources told the publication that developers creating games that cost £26.93 ($34) or higher will be required to create time-limited game trials and must be around two hours long. This also amounts to €33 in Europe and ￥4000 in Japan.

Games that cost less than this specific amount won’t require a timed trial for the PlayStation Plus Premium service.

According to the report, “many developers were informed about the new policy via an update to Sony’s developer portal,” and sources indicated that they had “not received any other communication about this change.”

However, this new policy does not apply to upcoming PlayStation VR titles, but developers will have up until three months after their games launch on the PlayStation Store to release their timed trial.

Along with a timed game trial, Sony is also open to developers releasing a custom game demo instead, but they would need to be approved “on a case-by-case basis.”

Back in March, Sony unveiled its PlayStation Plus rebrand which has three tiers. These tiers include Essential, Plus Extra, and Plus Premium which will cost £6.99 a month, £10.99 a month, and £13.49 monthly. Each tier will also have quarterly and yearly prices for users to choose from.

Last week, the company officially announced that the new PlayStation Plus subscription service will release globally starting in May. According to its website, Asia will be getting the service first on May 23, while Japan is targeted for a June 1 release, the Americas on June 13, and Europe on June 22.

