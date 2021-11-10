PlayStation Direct online store is now in the UK

Sony has finally launched the PlayStation Direct online store in the UK, allowing customers to buy games and accessories.

The PlayStation Direct store is now live across the UK, meaning PlayStation customers can now buy games, accessories and more direct from Sony.

Unfortunately, PS5 consoles are “out of stock” at the time of the store’s launch.

The https://t.co/T8YqRO2zB8 store launches today in the UK! Take a look at our new online store that provides hardware, accessories, games and more for you to choose from. pic.twitter.com/Ht0YnKRpYS — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 10, 2021

The store’s UK launch continues the Europe-wide rollout of PlayStation Direct, following the opening of its German counterpart two days ago. The official PlayStation UK Twitter account announced that the UK store would be “launching soon” – now, PlayStation Direct is online for UK customers.

Products currently available on the UK PlayStation Direct store include DualSense controllers, headsets, PS Plus membership, and PlayStation exclusive games. However, the PS5 console remains out of stock and it is unclear whether the console will be offered to consumers before Christmas.

Earlier this month, Sony reportedly chartered three Boeing 747s to deliver thousands of PS5 consoles to the UK – an apparent attempt to restock the console following supply issued at all major retailers.

Each 747 was apparently filled with enough consoles to require 12 articulated lorries to transport the PS5s to distribution centres across the UK.

Although consumers originally expected to see the PS5 restocked in major UK retailers as a result of this chartered delivery, it may turn out that Sony is bolstering its own stock to deal with increased demand on the PlayStation Direct store before the holidays.

Either way, it looks as though it won’t be long before the UK sees a major restock – leaving the PS5 far more accessible than earlier this year.

