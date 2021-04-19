PlayStation fan pressure causes U-turn over PS3 and Vita stores

Sony has announced that the PS3 and PS Vita stores will remain open, despite their earlier intention to shut them down.

Less than a month ago, Sony announced the closure of their PS3 and PS Vita stores in July and August. This step was being taken to shift focus to the PlayStation 5 and maintaining next-gen support.

PS Store Update: Players will be able to continue to purchase games on PS3 and PS Vita: https://t.co/hLTznJeiML pic.twitter.com/5Idy1Modcb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 19, 2021

Fans of PlayStation reacted to the news vocally, with many saying they would return to the lost PS3 games via emulation. Some rushed to buy their favourite games from the store, both reactions seemingly contributing to this decision.

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony, wrote in a blog post on the PlayStation website that “it’s clear we made the wrong decision here”, and that the PS3 and Vita stores will remain open.

“When we initially came to the decision to end purchasing support for PS3 and PS Vita,” explained Ryan, “it was born out of a number of factors, including commerce support challenges for older devices and the ability for us to focus more of our resources on newer devices where a majority of our gamers are playing on.”

“We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations.”

“I’m glad that we can keep this piece of our history alive for gamers to enjoy, while we continue to create cutting-edge new game worlds for PS4, PS5, and the next generation of VR,” said Ryan.

The PSP handheld console will have its store closed as planned on July 2.