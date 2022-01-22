PlayStation inventor “can’t see the point” in the metaverse

The inventor of the PlayStation console, Ken Kutaragi, has shared his opinions on the metaverse, saying he “can’t see the point”.

In a new interview with Bloomberg, Kutaragi discussed the current popularity of the metaverse, explaining that he thinks that they’re divisive rather than unifying, saying, “being in the real world is very important, but the metaverse is about making quasi-real in the virtual world, and I can’t see the point of doing it.

“You would rather be a polished avatar instead of your real self? That’s essentially no different from anonymous messageboard sites.”

The PlayStation inventor also went on to talk more about virtual reality, describing how he isn’t a fan of VR headsets and finds them annoying. “Headsets would isolate you from the real world, and I can’t agree with that,” he said. “Headsets are simply annoying.”

Following his departure from Sony, Kutaragi started up his own company and became the CEO of Ascent Robotics. Ascent aims to develop robotic systems that will help transform real-world objects into computer-readable data. Kutagari wants to use the data to reproduce digital scenes in the real world to revolutionize e-commerce, shopping experiences, and social gatherings that will allow people to socialize remotely without headsets.

Following the announcement that Microsoft would be buying Activision Blizzard for nearly $70billion USD (£50billion GBP), Sony has responded to the discussions about the future of console exclusivity. “We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform,” a Sony spokesperson said.

CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, also went on to state that the company intends to honour its current contracts and keep Call Of Duty on PlayStation consoles as well.

“Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honour all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call Of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship.” Spencer said