PlayStation is making it harder for you to buy PS3 and Vita games

Sony has revealed that it plans to limit the number of ways that players can pay for purchases on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

Starting on October 27, players will no longer be able to use PayPal, credit or debit cards when making purchases, or to top up their PlayStation Store wallets on both consoles.

Following this, players that wish to purchase games from those stores must go to a computer, PS4 or PS5 to top up their wallets before returning to the PS3 or PS Vita.

Players will be able to purchase DLC from in-game stores, but in order to do so, they’ll also have to top up their wallets via the PC, PS4 or PS5 as well.

Codes for PSN credit will still work on both stores, as will any codes for content, if they have not yet expired.

In a post on the company website, Sony explained that “you will still be able to purchase content (including DLC) via in-game stores, but you will need to use wallet funds to pay for the content on [the] PlayStation Store. You will not be able to use a credit or debit card or other payment method such as PayPal to complete the purchase.”

This news follows the backlash Sony received in March of 2021, after it was announced that they planned to close the PS3, PS Vita and PSP stores in the summer. Following the outcry, the company U-turned by announcing it would no longer close the stores for PS3 or PS Vita, however the PSP store would still close, which it did in July of 2021.

In other news, PlayStation has introduced free game trials for first-party titles, except players time within the trial is counted whilst the game downloads.