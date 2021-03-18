PlayStation is offering 10 free games to play this spring

As part of the Play At Home program, Sony is offering 10 free PlayStation games throughout Spring, including Horizon Zero Dawn.

Sony launched the PlayStation Play At Home initiative last year as a way to give back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last April, players were given the opportunity to obtain Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free. The program is returning this Spring, but will offer 10 games this time.

In a PlayStation blog post, Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, revealed that the program will begin March 25 with PlayStation offering several indie titles including Abzû, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, and The Witness.

A selection of PlayStation VR titles will also be featured in the giveaway including Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast.

These 9 games will become available for free download on March 25 until April 22. Later on, Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition will also be available to download for free between April 19 and May 14.

Alongside these 10 games, Sony is offering an extended trial of Funimation which will begin March 25 and will end April 22. Sony has shared that more Play At Home information will be revealed soon.

Last month Sony announced that the Play At Home initiative will include 2016’s Ratchet & Clank as a free download for PS4 and PS5 players. The game is currently available and will be free until March 31.