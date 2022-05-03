PlayStation Now adds ‘Blasphemous’, ‘Soulcalibur 6’ and more

Sony has revealed the new games coming to its PlayStation Now streaming and download service this month.

Going live today (May 3) are three titles for subscribers to dive into, including Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Soulcalibur 6 and Blasphemous.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is a 3D fighting game set in the manga and anime universe of Naruto. Released in 2016, this entry revamps the combat of the Storm series by allowing players to switch between three fighters at a time, with a roster of 106 fighters to choose from.

Advertisement

Soulcalibur 6 is another fighting game, but this one focuses on weapon-based fighting and in-depth character creation. The sixth entry also includes Geralt of Rivia from CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher game series, with previous games in the Soulcalibur franchise featuring the likes of Link (The Legend Of Zelda) and characters from Star Wars.

Lastly, Blasphemous is a 2D Metroidvania that blends together fast-paced combat skills and exploration, as a series of upgrades and secrets can be found throughout the game’s non-linear levels.

These games have arrived to PlayStation Now ahead of its merger with PlayStation Plus in June (in Europe), as the new tiered system will see Now subscriptions transferred. According to Sony, PlayStation Now will roll over into PlayStation Plus Premium, the highest tier that includes game libraries from every PlayStation generation.

The complete list of global rollout dates for the new PlayStation Plus tiers can be found here.

The three tiers consist of Essential, Extra and Premium, with each higher tier offering everything each subsequent one does for an increased price. Those subscribed to Premium will get the current PlayStation Plus offerings and around 700 games from the PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5 and PSP.

Advertisement

In other news, the original Forza Horizon was briefly back up on the Xbox store over the weekend, before mysteriously disappearing.