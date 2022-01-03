PlayStation Now adds ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ and ‘Final Fantasy 12’ in January update

The latest additions to Sony’s game-streaming PlayStation Now service have been revealed, with a total of six games joining the line-up in January.

The full roster was revealed on the PlayStation Blog today, January 3. The headliners are undoubtedly Mortal Kombat 11, the 2019 fighting game from Netherrealm Studios, and Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, the HD remaster of Square Enix’s classic RPG.

However, it’s not entirely clear if Mortal Kombat 11 will offer just the base game or also include the later DLC packs and expansions – collectively known as Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – that add a total of 12 new characters to the game and an extended story mode. Even if not, the base game features two dozen fighters to get to grips with and a lengthy, time-twisting single-player campaign, so it’s a great addition to the PS Now service.

Advertisement

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age is easier to pin down, though – an upgrade of the 2006 PS2 game that was initially released for PS4 in 2017, Zodiac Age added trophy support, a remastered, expanded soundtrack, and numerous technical improvements. Regularly cited as one of the best entries in the Final Fantasy series, it’s one PS Now subscribers should make time for.

In January, other games coming to PS Now include Fury Unleashed, Unturned, Super Time Force Ultra, and Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition.

Fury Unleashed is a roguelike action-platformer set in the pages of a twisted comic book, where the pages – and levels – constantly shift. The game offers solo play and multiplayer support, both local and online. Unturned, meanwhile, is a block-based survival sandbox title, set in the “zombie-infested ruins of modern-day society”, that offers support for up to 24 players online or split-screen multiplayer at home.

Super Time Force Ultra is described as “an action-packed platformer with a time-travelling twist”, allowing players to manipulate time itself, such as rewinding to team up with past selves. Finally, Kerbal Space Program puts players in charge of a species’ first steps into the stars, building rockets that fly – or, often, hilariously fail to do so – based on “realistic aerodynamic and orbital physics”.

All six games will be available for PlayStation Now subscribers tomorrow, January 4.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, another classic Final Fantasy returns to the limelight, as Final Fantasy 9’s Vivi is set to be a playable character in the upcoming kart racer Chocobo GP.