‘Yakuza’ and ‘Tony Hawk’ lead August’s PlayStation Plus titles

August’s PlayStation Plus titles have been announced, with three new games available for subscribers to download.

These include 2020’s RPG Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4 and PS5), the remaster collection Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle (PS4 and PS5), and indie horror game Little Nightmares (PS4), with all three being available to download from August 2.

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle comes with additional free content, including ‘The Ripper’ skater from Powell-Peralta, retro outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen, and unique retro content for the Create-A-Skater mode.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon marked a turning point for the series when it launched in 2020, shifting the genre’s from beat-’em-up combat to a traditional turn-based RPG system. Meanwhile, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 were enhanced versions of the original classics, integrating elements of later entries into the game to modernise it. Finally, Little Nightmares was the first original IP from developer Tarsier Studios, and was met with positive critical reception upon its release.

In the meantime, three other PlayStation Plus games are currently available to claim until August 1, and these are: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan, and Arcadegeddon.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 could be the last Tony Hawk title that PlayStation Plus subscribers enjoy for awhile, as Hawk revealed that a remake of the third and fourth skating games were planned, but it was cancelled due to the Vicarious Visions merger.

“That was the plan, up until the release date of [1+2] we were going to do 3+4 and then Vicarious Visions got absorbed and they were looking for other developers and then it was over,” said Hawk.

