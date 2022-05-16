PlayStation Plus’ PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP lineup revealed by Sony

Sony has announced the upcoming classic game lineup that will be added to the revamped PlayStation Plus subscription service when it launches across the globe over the next month.

The global rollout of the new tiered system will begin this month and go into June, and today (May 16) Sony has revealed what PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles will be available on the service.

According to Sony, the update time for new PS4 and PS5 titles on the Essential plan is the first Tuesday of the month, whilst the games prior to the PS4 generation will arrive in the middle of the month, with the number set to “vary” month-to-month as well.

Some PSP and PS1 titles will also have improved user interfaces, the ability to save state, and even a rewind feature. Other games will also be available for individual purchase, and Sony has made it clear that users who already bought the digital versions of PS1 and PSP games on previous consoles can play them for free on PS4 and PS5, without a PlayStation Plus subscription required.

The below games are set to release during the “launch time frame” of the service.

PS1:

Ape Escape

Hot Shots Golf

I.Q. Intelligent Cube

Jumping Flash!

Mr. Driller

Tekken 2

Worms World Party

Worms Armageddon

PS2 (via PS4 remasters):

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight Of The Spirits

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

FantaVision

Hot Shots Tennis

Jak 2

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jak And Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Wild Arms 3

The collection of PS3 games below are not remasters and will only be available via cloud streaming, and playable by those subscribed to the Premium tier.

PS3:

Crash Commando

echochrome

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Infamous

Infamous 2

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

Puppeteer

rain

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Super Stardust HD

Tokyo Jungle

When Vikings Attack

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

F.E.A.R.

Lost Planet 2

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

PSP:

Super Stardust Portable

The revamped PlayStation Plus tiered system is set to launch on June 22 in Europe.

In other news, Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been rated in South Korea, potentially hinting at an upcoming release date announcement.