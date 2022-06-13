PlayStation Plus revamp live in the US with ‘Resident Evil Director’s Cut’

The highly anticipated PlayStation Plus revamp – that introduces a new tiered system and classic games – appears to have gone live in the US, and it includes some new titles.

The initial target for the subscription’s relaunch in the Americas was today (June 13), with Europe set to follow on June 22 – you can see all the launch dates here.

The list of classic games on the most expensive tier, known as Premium, is now up on PlayStation’s own website (via Nibellion).

Some of the games listed under “Premium” include:

Ape Escape

Hot Shots Golf

Jumping Flash

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Syphon Filter

Tekken 2

Wild Arms

Batman: Return To Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return To Arkham City

You can find the full list of PlayStation Plus games here.

Multiple reports have been showing the new features coming to the classic PlayStation titles, and the US page for Resident Evil Director’s Cut gives us another look at what’s on offer: “Experience Resident Evil Director’s Cut originally released on the PlayStation console, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

“This title has been converted from the PlayStation version to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and provides newly added features,” continues the description. “Consequently, there may be times where the title plays differently from the PlayStation version, or where some features may cause the title to not function properly. This version does not support the PlayStation console’s peripherals, therefore some functionality may not be available.”

As of publication, it is unclear what other games like Resident Evil Director’s Cut have been changed for the PS4 and PS5.

You can find the previously announced lineup of PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles here, with more to be announced over time. The complete PS4 and PS5 list for subscribers can also be found here.

In other news, a Google engineer believes that an artificial intelligence they were interacting with has become sentient.