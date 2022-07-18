PlayStation Plus trial means you can play ‘Stray’ for free

Sony is currently offering new sign-ups a seven-day free trial of either PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium – here’s what it all means for you.

Of the three new tiers that offer classic games and a library of PS4 and PS5 titles, Extra and Premium are offering a free seven-day trial. Usually Extra is £10.99 a month, with Premium coming in at £13.49 (via Eurogamer).

To get the trial you can’t be an existing PlayStation Plus subscriber, and you have to actually sign up for one of the many payment options for the trial itself – it can’t just be redeemed for nothing.

Advertisement

Now, you can sign up and get the free seven-day trial only to cancel it before you get billed for the monthly fees, but you’ll need to remember to do so or be put into the ongoing subscription and pay any and all relevant fees.

This means that if you’re eligible for the free trial, you can actually sign up and play the dystopian cat game Stray for free, which releases on both the Extra and Premium tiers tomorrow (July 19).

That’s not all, as a tweet from PlayStation last week revealed a number of other games coming to PlayStation Plus this month, including: Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Marvel’s Avengers.

If you’re curious about what you can play via the new PlayStation Plus tiers, we put together a list of all the biggest games available to subscribers in Europe at the time of release.

In other news, Stray publisher Annapurna Interactive has partnered with multiple stray cat charities to give away free copies of the game.